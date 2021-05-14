Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 490.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

