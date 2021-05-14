CIT Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,790 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,096% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CIT Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

