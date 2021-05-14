Citadel Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Citadel has a market cap of $111,133.20 and approximately $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Citadel has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

