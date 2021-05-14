Citigroup Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $306.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $338.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average of $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

