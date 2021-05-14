Citigroup Cuts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

UTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.95.

UTZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

