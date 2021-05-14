Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $306.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $338.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.15.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.