Citigroup Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.15 and its 200 day moving average is $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.