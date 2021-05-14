Citigroup Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.15 and its 200 day moving average is $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
