Citigroup Raises United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $44.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

United States Cellular stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

