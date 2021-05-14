Citigroup Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $106.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of YETI opened at $85.82 on Friday. YETI has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

