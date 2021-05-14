Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 95,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,899. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXR. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

