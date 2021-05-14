City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CIO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $471.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,087.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.06.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.