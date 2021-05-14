Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

