ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%.

CLPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,597. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $7,359,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

