Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00006673 BTC on popular exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $27,115.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00597680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00241026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.29 or 0.01200480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.01 or 0.01225966 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

