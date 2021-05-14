Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

CLVR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,979. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

