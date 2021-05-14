ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.39 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $1.94 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.91 or 0.01191998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00110075 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

