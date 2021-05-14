Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Reaches $0.0198

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $1.02 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

