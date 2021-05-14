Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.74 or 0.01187692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00116093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

