CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average is $189.78. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.