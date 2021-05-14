Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%.

Shares of CODX stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

