Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)’s share price rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.09 and last traded at $85.09. Approximately 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Cochlear alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.