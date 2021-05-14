Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.19. Coffee shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 28,540 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -517,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the period.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

