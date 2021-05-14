Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cohu by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.