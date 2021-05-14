Coin Artist (COIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.74 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005035 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $290.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

COIN is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

