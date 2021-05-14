CoinMetro Token One Day Volume Reaches $165,534.00 (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, CoinMetro Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. CoinMetro Token has a market cap of $112.07 million and approximately $165,534.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00089997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.57 or 0.01092679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00071422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00113730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063322 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Profile

CoinMetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,899,903 coins and its circulating supply is 303,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

