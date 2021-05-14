CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 560.8% Higher This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $603,639.26 and $16.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 560.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008185 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

