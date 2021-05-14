Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.96. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 107,594 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$96.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1287129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

