Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1,455.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 1.54% of Colfax worth $91,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Colfax by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colfax by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Colfax by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Colfax by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 8,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

