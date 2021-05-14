Collateral Pay Price Up 62.4% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00609802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00232814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.12 or 0.01128828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.01203437 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540,734 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.