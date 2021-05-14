Color Platform (CLR) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1,720.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,997.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.93 or 0.02573981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.33 or 0.00670686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00071283 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.