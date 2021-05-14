Color Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,845.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.11 or 0.02590424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00646546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00072684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

