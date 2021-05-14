Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.75.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

