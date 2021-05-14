Comerica Bank Acquires 3,873 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

