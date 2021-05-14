Comerica Bank Acquires 5,266 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NIO by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NIO opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

