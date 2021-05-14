Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

