Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Synaptics worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,412,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

