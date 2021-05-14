Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $374.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $383.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

