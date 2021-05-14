Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

