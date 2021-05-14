Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Coherent worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

COHR stock opened at $255.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.23.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

