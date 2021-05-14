Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $42,678,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $172.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.82 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,470 shares of company stock worth $10,165,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

