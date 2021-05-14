Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $116.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

