Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

