Comerica Bank Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,999 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

