Comerica Bank Has $3.78 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,764,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,142,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $145.96 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $440,341 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

