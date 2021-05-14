Comerica Bank Has $3.79 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.