Comerica Bank Has $3.81 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.72 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

