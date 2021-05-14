Comerica Bank Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

AMG stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

