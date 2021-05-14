Comerica Bank Has $3.86 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Post worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,893.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.