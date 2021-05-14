Comerica Bank Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Comerica Bank cut its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,626.69 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

