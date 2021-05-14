Comerica Bank Has $3.93 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,916 shares of company stock worth $3,603,553 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

